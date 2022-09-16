Boner of the Day for September 16th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: MOM SAID WE COULD WIN THE GAME IF I PUNCHED HER IN THE NECK

After a woman encouraged her daughter to hit another player during a youth basketball game last year, she is being ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution and apologize to the player that was hit.

Boner Candidate #2: IN POLITICS TODAY, YOU CAN JUST SAY ANYTHING

After campaigning for months on the claims that the 2020 election was stolen, New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc won the Republican nomination and immediately told Fox News that, “elections have consequences and, unfortunately, President Biden is the legitimate president of this country.”

Boner Candidate #3: VIBRATING ANAL BEADS, THAT’S WHAT HE MUST HAVE USED TO BEAT THE GRANDMASTER CHESS CHAMP.

After a teenage newcomer beat a world champion in a chess tournament, there are allegations that the teenager cheated using anal beads that were wirelessly signaling the player’s next move.

