Boner of the Day for September 1st, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THE UNSERIOUS POT IS CALLING THE KETTLE UNSERIOUS.

Republican George Santos is now banned from using gambling site Kalshi for life. Santos was participating in bets about his attendance at the State of the Union address. According a Fox 13 article, Santos “placed several large bets between Feb. 2 and Feb. 25 on whether he would attend and then spoke publicly to influence the price of the bets, including making “false or misleading statements.” He did this after Kalshi had already forbidden him from engaging in bets related to this event, considering he was largely in control of whether he showed up. After the ban Santos posted to social media “thanks for the lifetime ban from your gambling platform…Let’s see how much longer you guys are around for.”

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Boner Candidate #2: MEL SAID IT WAS ‘THOUGHTLESS IDIOCY.’ IT’S TRUE HE IS A THOUGHTLESS IDIOT.

Mel Gibson received backlash after mocking an ASL interpreter at a convention in Chicago when he walked on the stage and made gestures behind the interpreters back. Regarding the incident According to The New York Times, Gibson said “Sometimes when you get pushed out on a stage in a spotlight your mind is all over the place.” Gibson did made an apologetic statement and called his actions “thoughtless idiocy.”

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: TRUMP SAID THEY WERE SELLING CHEAP GAS BECAUSE THEY LOVE THE U.S.A. BUT THE REALITY IS QUITE DIFFERENT.

Donald Trump praised low prices at a gas station chain in the Northeast United States, saying they did it “because they love the U.S.A.” However, the Freedom Fuel Network, the chain with the low prices, is involved in a lawsuit that alleges that the dealer who supplied the gas station was never paid for the fuel. According to the New York Times “From May 21 to July 7, KRSM picked up 1.1 million gallons of fuel worth nearly $4 million from a fuel supply terminal in Pennsylvania, the suit claims.” A spokeperson for the White House later said “The Administration has had zero contact or dealings with the defendant.”

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