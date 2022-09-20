Boner of the Day for September 20th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: HE WAS JUST TRYING TO KEEP AN EYE ON THINGS.

A man in Spanish Fork has been charged with multiple crimes after his girlfriend found a hidden camera inside her room. The charges are burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor. After questioning by police, the defendant confessed to entering the home while the family was away and hiding it in a bedroom. Charging documents state, “Police were able to trace the purchase of the camera back to the defendant and a forensic search of his phone showed that he had accessed the camera through the victim’s home WiFi.”

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THE JUDGE SAYS ‘YOUR EX HUSBAND CAN SEE YOU NAKED ANY TIME HE WANTS.’

Divorces are already difficult enough already, and a Utah judge is making it even that much more difficult. By ordering an ex-wife of a 25 years to surrender naked photo’s to her husband, that are to be edited by a third party. Lindsay Marsh feels violated, and that’s understandable. Marsh mentioned, “You don’t know where to turn because you don’t know the law, and you have not only your ex-husband who you were married to for years (thinking) that forcing you to distribute basically porn is OK … you have his attorney that also thinks that’s OK. And then you bring it in front of a judge, and he thinks it’s OK.”

BONER CANDIDATE #3: WHO SAID TO HER, ‘THAT’S A GREAT IDEA. YOU’LL GET LOTS OF VOTES.’

Be prepared to squirm with embarrassment, as a Utah Republican has taken to social media to rap derogatory comments about trans people. She spits these bars to a slow beat, “Pro-religious freedom, pro-life, pro-police; the right to bear arms and the right to free speech.” Her back looked thrown out as she does a dance in front of an American flag. All you need to do is do a Youtube search for Linda Paulson to find the worst political advertisement to grace the state of Utah. She is going up against Democrat and Utah state Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne.

