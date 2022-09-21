Boner of the Day for September 21st, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: YOU DO THAT STEVE-O. YOU GO FOR IT.

Steve-O says he is going through a “midlife crisis on steroids” and is planning to get a penis tattoo on his forehead as well as a boob job as a prank. He says, “If I’m going to be forced…they’re going to be DDs!”

via Daily Mail

Boner Candidate #2: SPOKEN LIKE A TRUE TRUMP ACOLYTE.

Kari Lake recently Tweeted that her opponent, Katie Hobbs, fought to keep the Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, Declaration of Independence and the Constitution out of classrooms. She later displayed a document in a video that proved Hobbs did not actually do what Lake Tweeted.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #3: A WEIRD WAY TO MAKE MONEY.

A Kansas man is pleading guilty after he was found to have made over a million dollars by performing illegal autopsies using fake credentials.

via Fox 13

