Boner Candidate #1: WE WANT KIDS TO GET PREGNANT AND BEAT ON EACH OTHER
Recent changes to Florida state law have now made it required for Florida Department of Education to sign off on school districts’ curriculum on reproductive health and disease education if the materials are anything other than the required text. “Sex ed is sexual abuse prevention. It’s dating violence prevention. And it just helps young people develop healthier relationships and actually delay sexual initiation. We still have 1 in 4 teens pregnant at least once before age 20. So for us to cut contraceptive information and education is really doing young people a disservice. It’s very harmful,” stated Elissa Barr, a professor of public health at the University of North Florida. “Florida law requires schools to emphasize the benefits of sexual abstinence as the expected standard and the consequences of teenage pregnancy. A state government should not be emphasizing or encouraging sexual activity among children or minors and is therefore right to emphasize abstinence,” department communications director Sydney Booker said.
Boner Candidate #2: THIS PROFESSOR SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO PROFESS ANY LONGER
A University of Pennsylvania teacher has been reprimanded for shocking statements that go far against he behavior community standards. Amy Wax will deal with issued by university leadership, the loss of her named chair and summer pay, and a requirement to note in her public appearances that she is not speaking for or as a member of the Penn Carey Law school. She said the country would be better off with less Asians and less Asian immigrants. She also asked the about the ability of black students to perf0rm academically. She will not be fired. The university said in a statement, “These findings are now final…Wax violated the university’s behavioral standards by engaging in years of flagrantly unprofessional conduct within and outside of the classroom that breached her responsibilities as a teacher to offer an equal learning opportunity to all students.”
Boner Candidate #3: THE HUNT IS ON FOR THE PHANTOM POOPER
In Sussex, the search is on for a man dubbed the ‘Phantom Pooper’ who is sneaking around the town, and defecating in random places. He is at least bringing his own toilet paper, but that isn’t enough to calm the quiet town. Sussex News reported this story on X, formally known as Twitter. Others wrote, “This stealthy stinker leaves his mark—and even comes prepared with his own toilet roll!” as well as “He must surely have a reason. So sad someone has to result in doing this. Really feel for the residents.”