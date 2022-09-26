Boner of the Day for September 26th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THIS DRESS CODE IS THE STRICTEST ONE YOU’VE EVER SEEN.

A charter school in Spanish Fork has been under fire recently for sending 60 students home over their homecoming dresses. Initially Isabella was able to enter the dance, but was asked to leave over the length of her dress. She mentioned, “I was mad that I got kicked out of the dance, but I felt sad and I felt bad for the other girls that had got kicked out. They had their dresses pre-approved by the administration, but when they showed up, they were told that because their body was not the same as the picture of the model, they were not allowed to wear that dress.” The girls have planned a protest outside the school at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

via KUTV

BONER CANDIDATE #2: ROCKY IS MY DRINKIN’ BUDDY

A North Dakota woman is charged after bringing a raccoon to a bar. It prompted health officials to issue warnings about rabies exposure. She claims to be bringing up to health and then will release the raccoon back into the wild. She is charged with the following: misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of furbearers. It’s illegal under North Dakota Board of Animal Health laws to keep a wild raccoon. Her family found the raccoon on the side of a road about three months ago and named it Rocky.

via AP News

BONER CANDIDATE #3: WE ONLY FOUND OUT BECAUSE OF THE FECES.

A 48-year old grudge has left a man not leaving his ex-wife to rest in peace. He has been urinating and defecating on his exwife’s grave for years. The exwife’s children found a bag of poop near her final resting spot back in April, and thought it might’ve been from a person walking their dog. After it continued to be a reoccurring bag of poop they got permission from the cemetery manager to do an impromptu stakeout. They went as far to place trail camera’s aimed in the direction of the headstone. They sat watched, and got video evidence as the man walked over the grave, and started urinating again. “I felt like getting out and killing him,” said Michael Andrew Murphy (Ex-wife’s son)

via NY Post

