Boner of the Day for September 27th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: SENATOR LEE AND SELECTIVE TRUTH.

Senator Mike Lee called it “overreach” when an anti-abortion activist apparently beaten a Planned Parenthood employee twice in the same day. Lee was asked on Sunday in a Fox interview about his thoughts on the Justice Department having a political bias. “Just in the last few days, we have seen some pretty glaring examples of what appear to be instances of overreach.” He goes on to say. “You’ve got all these instances of overreach. And it’s deeply concerning to us all. These are all things we’re going to be looking into.”

BONER CANDIDATE #2: MATT SPILLS THE BEANS.

Major headache Matt Gaetz all but admits the GOP has no interest enacting policy if they gain majority seats. They just want to use their time to impeach President Biden. He went on to say that they are, “not to go hold hands in the warm spring rain with the Democrats, it is to investigate them, hold them accountable and we can do that without the Senate, without the White House.” He continued to admit he doesn’t intend to his job by saying, “And that’s why it should be investigations first (and) policy, bill-making to support the lobbyists and the packs as a far, far diminished priority.”

BONER CANDIDATE #3: I SAY IF YOU HAVE THAT KIND OF POWER USE IT…BUT GINA SAYS IT’S A BONER CANDIDATE.

Prince George has a chip on his shoulder at the young age of 9. He advised his schoolmate that his father was King and that’d ‘better watch out.’ It seem that he’s being raised with a keep awareness of who he is, his future responsibilities for him, and his family. His parents aren’t trying to weigh him down with to much responsibilities to soon. Price William and Kate Middleton told their son Prince George about his role as being future King ‘around the age of 7.’

