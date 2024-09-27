Boner of the Day for September 27th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: J.D. VANCE ON WHY AMERICAN FAMILIES AREN’T HAVING MORE BABIES.
Another video of JD Vance has come out, this time talking about car seats keeping people from having more kids. “American families aren’t having enough children. I think there’s evidence that some of the things that we’re doing to parents is driving down the number of children that American families are having,” says Vance. “In particular, there’s evidence that the car seat rules that we’ve imposed, which of course I want kids to drive in car seats, have driven down the number of babies born in this country by over 100,000. So as we think about how to make kids safe here, I think we should do it in a way that’s accommodating to American families.”
via MSN
Boner Candidate #2: NANA IS AN EASY MARK
A Florida woman named Tanya Aboseada pled guilty back in May to over 10 counts of wire fraud after admitting to scamming and stealing $317,049 from her grandmother over a 9-month period. Absoseada used the excuses of needing money for a truck title, paying legal fees after being in a car accident, owing money to the IRS, and paying a family in a lawsuit to avoid going to jail for killing their child in a car accident. Absoseada’s grandmother lives in Illinois and would have her wire the money to her bank account. Absoseada has been ordered by the court to pay back the full dollar amount and have three years of supervised parole.
via Fox 8
Boner Candidate #3: HOW ABOUT SOME MORE CLAY HIGGINS?
Representative Clay Higgins has been in the media recently because of an offensive tweet he made about Haitian immigrants. However, Higgins has a past just as controversial. An ex-wife of Higgins claimed once her put a gun to her head while trying to receive a protective order against him in 1991. In 1992, Higgins also voted for a known neo-Nazi for governor. In 2007, Higgins resigned from police work after being accused of attacking a Black man that was unarmed. Higgins has lied and denied all of these allegations, but admits he has a dark past. “Not only did I do things wrong. You better start early, pack a lunch, and bring batteries for your flashlight if you intend to go back through my history and find everything I’ve done wrong. Bring a shovel. You might need an excavator,” said Higgins in a 2015 interview.
via Mother Jones