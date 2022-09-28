Boner of the Day for September 28th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR LITTLE GIRL IS DOING GREAT. SHE’S RIGHT HERE PLAYING WITH TOYS.

A three-year-old child was found at a grocery store after video footage from a daycare center in Clearfield showed her walking out the front door alone. Staff at the grocery store happened to know the girl’s mother and called her. When the mother picked up the girl at the grocery store, she called the daycare staff who said the three-year-old was “in the big kid room playing with toys”.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: THERE ARE TWO VERY SERIOUS TATTOO FAILS HERE.

A Swedish woman recently posted a video on TikTok of a lip tattoo gone wrong. She was hoping to get the word “MEOW” tattooed on the inside of her lip, but the artist put the tattoo on the outside of her lip. People in the comments wonder how she didn’t notice before the session was over.

via Mirror

Boner Candidate #3: SHOOTING HOGS FROM A HELICOPTER TO SCORE POLITICAL POINTS.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared a video on Facebook where she can be seen shooting wild hogs from a helicopter and narrating the video saying, “Democrats aren’t the only ones destroying farmers’ ability to put food on the table”. The video is an advertisement for Greene supporters to enter a contest where the prize is “hog hunting” in a helicopter.

via Yahoo! News

