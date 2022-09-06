Boner of the Day for September 6th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: YOU JUST ARRESTED ME BECAUSE I’M SO GOOD LOOKIN’
A 28-year old lady in Vegas was arrested after reportedly dine and dashed. Hend Bustami, the 28-year old in question, declared to the officers that they “never seen anyone as good looking.” She went on defending herself by insisting that they were harassing her. She continues to be menacing by telling the officers she will spit on them while attesting “officers were perverts.” The woman was sleeping near a baggage claim, once officers arrived she was “belligerent with officers, saying she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her.” She was apprehended into the Clark County Detention Center.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT’S LEGAL BRO.
Cannabis is legal in many states, and Michigan is no exception. I wouldn’t recommend taking a toke in public, it could go up in smoke. One Michigan fisherman did just that. If you really got a hankering for the dope and you’re in public, just don’t blow the smoke in the face of your local Department of Natural Resources officer. The officers questioned the fisherman, “So you are really going to smoke marijuana right in front of me?” At that point the man exhaled claiming, “It’s legal bro.” Public smoking is illegal is many of the legal states.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: GUARDIAN ANGELS
A dozen dressed angels formed a shield around 100 counter protestors at a BYU “Back to School Pride Night” event. Amidst the vile protestors were some BYU students wearing BYU blue hat. This was a strategy taken from a killing of University of Wyoming Matthew Shepherd, when his killers went on trial. He was violently beaten and left hanging on a white prairie fence in 1998. Sabrina Wong, an ally BYU student voiced, “I’m doing this because I want our LGBTQ community to feel like they can be themselves and know we have their backs.”