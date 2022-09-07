Boner of the Day for September 7th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: DID I SAY THAT?

A Minnesota candidate for governor has been up in arms retreating on his former stance against abortion. Scott Jensen, in a March interview with Minnesota public radio avowed, “I would try to ban abortion.” After the supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, Scott Jensen came out with a video that he completely changes his tune. Jensen came out and persisted that abortion is a “protected constitutional right” and that “no governor can change that.”

via Yahoo News

BONER CANDIDATE #2: DR. OZ VOTES

Dr. Oz, the Pennsylvania Senate candidate, votes but in Turkey. A photo shows him casting his vote in the 2018 presidential election for Turkey. Dr. Oz is condemned over his persistence that he has “never been politically involved in Turkey in any capacity.” Especially when voter records have come back stating that Oz did not participate in the Republican Senate primary election on June 5, 2018. That Dr. Oz, being a dual Turkish-U.S. citizen, and serving in the Turkish military, has other vilifying the former TV host.

via NBC15

BONER CANDIDATE #3: HE IS AS DUMB AS A POST….AND HE HAS GUNS.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has called or been called on by 911 multiple times since 2018. Most recently, their neighbor asked Lauren’s husband, Jayson, to stop speeding down their shared street. The concerned neighbor advised dispatch that Jayson is attempting to fight “everyone in the neighborhood,” he mentioned on the same call “This guy Jayson Boebert is as dumb as a post, but this guy is so irrational,” he also added, “I’m sure hes loaded to the hilts. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. He’s loaded. They all have guns.”

via MSN

