Boner of the Day for September 8th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: I GOT DRUGS….I GOT ‘EM ON ME RIGHT NOW.

A Florida woman has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance after she apparently approached a police officer and was asked to be arrested. The woman said she had drugs on her and pulled out two small baggies which police found to contain two grams of meth.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #2: ONE PROBLEM; HE IS STILL KICKIN’

During the broadcast of the Yankee’s game on Sunday, Michael Kay made an announcement that Bob Trainor, a “40-year-fixture” in the sports scene, had passed away. A sports reporter later tweeted that Trainor had not actually passed away.

via Yard Barker

Boner Candidate #3: THEY ARE AT IT AGAIN

a) A school district in Katy, Texas is investigating reports that the student section in the crowd of a volleyball game was making monkey sounds when the opposing team, whose players are all people of color, would take a turn to serve the ball.

via KSTAT

b) After “White Privilege Cards” were handed out in the hallways at a school in Oklahoma, frustrated students staged a walkout.

via MSN

