Boner of the Day for September 9th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: PERHAPS SHE IS NOT THE RIGHT PERSON TO HEAD UP THE BOARD OF PRIVATE SECURITY EXAMINERS.

In Louisiana, a state official was arrested buying drugs from dealer who was already desired to be brought in by officials. The official, Bridgette Hull, was head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners. According to police, Hull was charged with intent to distribute narcotic drugs, including meth and fentanyl, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances. The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners have set up a special meeting to discuss action after Hull’s arrest.

via NY Post

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I’M QUITTIN THIS LAME JOB ANYWAY

A video that has taken the TikTok world by storm has a man claiming a bizarre burden. The video shows one man claiming a DoorDash driver at all of his chicken, delivered the discarded bones. The food slinging scoundrel snitched on himself this poorly written note. The Wingstop rip off artist wrote in the note, “I’m sorry I 8 cho food I’m broke n hungry. Consider it like ur payin it 4ward. I’m quitting this lame a– job n e way. B blessed.”

via WGN9

BONER CANDIDATE #3: A GIN OR VODKA REMEMBER-TINI

A Virginia country club has asking for forgiveness, after creating an attempt to remember 9/11, by creating an entire menu based on the heart-rendering 2001 attack in New York. The restaurant manager took to Facebook to say, “My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago,” he said. “To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow.” The menu featured items like: ‘Remember-tini, Flight 93 Crab Dip, First Responder Flatbread, 9/11 Oysters, and the 2977 Chowder.

via Newser

Download X96's App