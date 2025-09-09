Boner of the Day For September 9th, 2025

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: THE SUPREME COURT SAYS…’IF YOUR BROWN, YOU’RE GOIN’ DOWN’

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, lifted a restraining order blocking federal immigration officers from conducting appearance-based stops in Los Angeles. This allows agents to resume aggressive immigration sweeps using factors like race, language, and location to justify detentions under a “totality of circumstances” standard. Critics, including the court’s liberal justices and California officials, argue the decision enables racial profiling and was improperly handled through the emergency docket. Lower courts had previously found that these sweeps violated constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and seizures. Civil rights groups warn the ruling will harm Latino communities and erode the rights of both immigrants and U.S. citizens.

Boner Candidate #2: GIVE ‘EM A FOOT AND THEY’LL STEAL YOUR

28 year old Elmoncy Sercle was arrested after running over a foot model with his car when she refused to let him smell her feet during their first date. The two met through a dating app and arranged to meet at a hotel, where he requested to smell her feet and buy her used sneakers. When she declined without payment, Sercle fled the room, and the woman chased him to the parking lot, where he allegedly struck her with his SUV. The model suffered multiple injuries, and Sercle has been charged with aggravated battery.

Boner Candidate #3: THIS FREE-RANGE PARENTING IS GOOD FOR KIDS, RIGHT?

A 30-year-old man in West Valley City was arrested for child abandonment after leaving his 3-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son home alone to pick up takeout. Police responded after a passerby found the 3-year-old wandering in the street and discovered the baby unattended inside the house. The father returned while officers were at the scene and admitted he had left the children alone, telling his toddler to stay inside. He left around 9 p.m., and police were called about the child roughly 30 minutes later.

