Boner of the Day From April 6th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS A SHOCKING EASTER SURPRISE

A man reveals himself in front of thousands of people at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Conference Center. Mitchell Dean Anderson fully undressed himself on the grounds of the temple square, during their twice yearly general conference, in front of adults and children before being spotted and arrested by police who were positioned on the roof of the building.

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Boner Candidate #2: SORRY GRAMPS. YOU WANT BASEBALL YOU’LL HAVE TO GET WITH THE TIMES

The Los Angeles dodgers have implemented a new “digital only” policy, barring a 81 year old die hard fan from attending games. The man, who had held season tickets for 50 years, had been shut out of dodgers games for having a flip phone, when they refused to give him paper tickets

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: WE FIX THE LADY’S HOUSE BUT SHE HAS HATRED IN HER HEART.

An American woman is receiving backlash online after a viral video exposes her for hiring Hispanic workers to fix her roof, and then calling ICE on them, allegedly to avoid the $10,000 costs of the roof repairs. The woman insists that she never called ICE and that she is now scared for her safety due to the uproar of people condemning her actions

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