Boner of the Day From December 1st, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: WE CAN’T DEPORT THESE DAMNED CRIMINALS FAST ENOUGH

19-year-old college student Any Lucía López Belloza was detained at Boston Logan Airport while trying to fly to Texas to surprise her family for Thanksgiving. She and her parents were unaware that a deportation order existed until immigration agents informed her during the arrest. Her lawyer says the reasons behind the deportation remain unclear, describing the process for obtaining information as opaque.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: IN IDAHO WE’RE PAYIN’ OUR BOUNTY HUNTERS IN BEER.

A bar in Eagle, Idaho, went viral after offering a month of free beer to anyone who helps ICE identify and deport an undocumented immigrant. The Old State Saloon said participants could earn multiple months of free beer and asked for photo or video evidence to verify claims. The promotion drew both enthusiastic support, including praise from some conservative figures, and backlash from critics calling for a boycott. The saloon has already awarded free beer to at least one participant who submitted evidence of assisting ICE.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: JUST ANOTHER DAY AT THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE

Federal inspectors suspended slaughter operations at Tooele Valley Meat after witnessing staff amputate the hoof of an injured, conscious steer despite being warned the animal needed to be stunned first. The business quickly submitted corrective and preventive plans, allowing the USDA to lift the suspension two days later, though inspectors will now scrutinize the facility more closely. The butcher shop apologized, calling the incident an isolated lapse, and said it has implemented new emergency protocols and equipment to prevent similar situations. Meanwhile, PETA has urged local prosecutors to pursue animal-cruelty charges, and authorities are reviewing investigative reports before deciding whether to file charges.

Read Here