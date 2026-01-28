Boner of the Day From January 28th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: RICK IS A GREAT ASSET TO THE COMMUNITY AND ONE HELL OF A CORN HOLER.

Rick Adams, a 62-year-old employee of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, was charged with lewdness and obstruction of justice after allegedly playing cornhole in his driveway without pants or underwear. Court documents say he later gave investigators a false video, claiming it showed the incident when it was actually made afterward. Adams is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, despite previously being praised by the sheriff’s office as a valued community asset.

Boner Candidate #2: CHARLES ENTERTAINMENT CHEESE COPS A PLEA DEAL

Chuck E. Cheese performer Jermell Jones, 42, pleaded no contest to felony and misdemeanor charges after stealing a customer’s Visa debit card from a Tallahassee restaurant and using it for multiple purchases. Arrested while still in costume, Jones avoided jail time under a plea deal that sentenced him to three years of probation and about $1,600 in fines and fees. A judge also ordered him to avoid the victim and stay away from the Chuck E. Cheese where he had worked.

Boner Candidate #3: OH COME ON, THEY’RE JUST BEING PATRIOTIC

Recent social media posts from the White House, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Labor have drawn scrutiny for using slogans, imagery, and audio linked by experts to white nationalist, neo-Nazi, and far-right extremist movements. Critics point to references tied to Proud Boys anthems, QAnon slogans, Nazi-era language, and concepts like “remigration,” arguing the patterns are too consistent to be accidental. Administration officials deny any extremist intent, dismissing the connections as coincidence or media-driven conspiracy theories, even as one ICE post featuring extremist-linked audio was quietly removed. Extremism researchers say the volume and specificity of the references suggest a deliberate appeal to online far-right audiences rather than isolated missteps.

