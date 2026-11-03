Boner of the Day from November 3rd, 2026

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: HE’S A CREEPER, BUT ONE HELL OF A DRIVER

A 64 year old bus driver in Herriman named Gabriele Basile was arrested after using his phone to get footage of a passenger on his bus. According to an article on KSL.com, “Basile, while driving a school bus full of children, has his phone near his lap and turns the camera toward a 10-year-old female child victim that is wearing a green and white skirt. (The girl) is sitting in the first seat to the right of Basile while he is driving. Basile then turns the camera toward his face, looks at the camera, then proceeds to turn the camera of the phone back toward the child victim. The child victim does not appear to notice Basile recording her.” The bus driver’s wife asked him about it when she saw the video on their Google account, but he claimed that the video was not taken on purpose. However, police were later able to find footage on his phone of the same child. Members of Basile’s family told police that he “has a pornography addiction.”

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Boner Candidate #2: A SEVERE LACK OF QUALITY CONTROL AT CHILI’S IN NORTH CAROLINA.

Customers and employees of a Chili’s in North Carolina “suffered chemical burns after drinking margaritas rimmed with a white granulated substance misidentified as sugar,” according to an article from The New York Times. The substance was later identified as “a degreaser” and came to the restaurant via someone they had hired to clean the building with a power washer outside. For an unknown reason, the degreaser was given to a worker who then set it near where drinks are made. A representative of the local “Foothills Health District” said “When the restaurant opened, three customers who ordered margaritas reported feeling an instant burn upon consuming them and raised concerns with restaurant employees. Two workers sampled the substance and experienced the same symptoms. All five went immediately to local urgent care centers, which alerted emergency management operations for Rutherford County.” The Chili’s was temporarily shut down and re-opened after sanitation efforts took place.

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Boner Candidate #3: I’M DONE DRIVING FOR THE DAY

According to an article from KWTX’s website, a woman in Cleveland, Ohio who was a passenger in an ambulance en route to medical treatment was abandoned “when the ambulance driver got lost, told her he was done driving for the day, and called an Uber to take him home.” The man who was driving was not an employee of the Cleveland’s Division of Emergency Medical Service, but was employed by “Lynx EMS, a private ambulance company.” The woman was picked up by another ambulance after the other driver left. Someone with Lynx EMS did say regarding the occurrence that “Patient safety and quality care are of the utmost importance to us and responsibilities we take very seriously. Upon becoming aware of the situation, immediate steps were taken to address the matter and ensure the patient’s well-being and care needs were addressed. We are continuing to review the circumstances surrounding this incident and will take appropriate action based on the findings of that review. As this involves personnel and patient related matters, we are unable to comment further. We remain committed to providing high-quality care and maintaining the trust of our patients, their families, healthcare partners, and the communities we serve.”

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