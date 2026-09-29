Boner of the Day From September 29th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THE EMBEZZLER WAS A WOMAN LIVING IN OGDEN…NOT AN OGDEN WOMAN.

Michelle L. Bouziden, an employee with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office, is in trouble after wrongly receiving disability money. Bouziden received a concussion earlier this year and was supposedly unable to perform basic functions, including work. However, according to an article on KUTV, “Investigators said Bouziden submitted paperwork claiming she remained totally disabled on the same day she flew to Italy for a two-week trip to hike the Dolomites.” Over $50,000 was given to her for her alleged disability.

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Boner Candidate #2: I GOT A PRETTY, PRETTY GOOD VIEW FROM UP HERE.

A contractor janitor was arrested in Wilmington, Ohio for taking photos of the athletes from the local college’s female soccer team while they changed in the locker room. The suspect, Christopher Barker, climbed into the ceiling above the locker room to take the photos. One of the team members noticed him in the act, leading to him spending some time in jail. According to an article on Newser.com, Barker “has been charged with 11 counts of voyeurism. “

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: STEALING A TRACTOR WAS ONLY THE START OF HIS TRANSGRESSIVE BEHAVIOR.

A man in England stole a tractor and drove it into a house related to his enemy. According to the TheMirror.com, the suspect, Nathan Blagg, did this in retaliation after the victim, Luke Lancaster “urinated on the graves of Blagg’s brother and father, and kicked over a gravestone.” Days later, Blagg stole a vehicle and crashed it into a lamppost. The house he rammed with the tractor suffered serious damage. A detective associated with said of Blagg, “To steal a tractor from a farm, to then be driven at high speed towards Middlesbrough and rammed with extreme force into a house shows the lengths Blagg will go to instil fear and violence, all without a thought or care for residents and the wider public. While it is lucky no one was inside that house at the time, Blagg was not aware of this, or if those inside neighboring properties were home when the tractor was rammed.”

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