Boner of the Day June 11th, 2026

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #1: BOX ELDER COUNTY COMMISSION-A DAY LATE AND A DOLLAR SHORT

The Box Elder County Commissioners, who unanimously voted to allow the massive Stratos Project data center, have now approved a moratorium, or a temporary pause, to all work on new data centers. Although this sounds good, the Stratos Project is not covered by the new ordinance. The 180-day moratorium will not affect the Kevin O’Leary project, but they want to use it as an opportunity to prevent future problems by “increasing standards” and closing “gaps” in land use code. They said this moratorium was necessary after all of the problems that the Stratos Project exposed concerning the environment and public health.

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Boner Candidate #2: TANMAXXING: A LITTLE BURN GOES A LONG WAY.

Gen Z had brought back unhealthy tanning. Growing up post “tanning culture” from the early 200o’s, Gen Z has heard the warnings about skin cancer, tanning beds and the importance of sunscreen. Yet, now it seems “tanmaxxing” has taken the younger generation by storm this summer. TikTok’s For You Page has been flooded with users talking about UV-index windows and documenting their sun exposure. Some influencers are even buying non-FDA-approved medications, including Melanotan II pills and nasal sprays, claiming they can help with tanning. “It’s just really a cultural phenomenon that being tan is equal to feeling pretty,” commented one influencer. Experts are concerned the trend is setting back efforts to inform people about skin health. “It’s essentially tanning culture that’s kind of getting a new Gen Z rebrand,” says one doctor.

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Boner Candidate #3: NEED TO POOP? TRY THE FERNERY

A popular tourist attraction in New Zealand, the Fernery, is a building that houses more than 60 varieties of fern at Queen Elizabeth Park in Masterton. The Fernery has been temporarily closed by by officials after multiple incidents involving human feces. The District Council said that the Fernery had to be closed for cleaning due to the presence of poop, “We’ve had several incidents recently of people defecating in the Fernery. This is a public health hazard and our teams are in the process of cleaning it up.” “This behavior is entirely unacceptable. There are several bathrooms within easy walking distance of the Fernery,” officials wrote. A spokesperson said defecating in a public place is a criminal offense and police will be contacted if the issue persists. “This kind of behavior is completely unacceptable… There are excellent public toilets literally two minutes from the Fernery.”

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