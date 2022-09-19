Boner of the Day September 19th 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I SAID ‘EXCUSE ME’ BEFORE I KICKED HER.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is at it again, by kicking anyone she deems not worthy of political discussion. This time she put herself under fire by sharing the clip on Twitter. In the video, the elected official can be seen stepping on the protestors foot while saying “Excuse me.” Then Marjorie Taylor Greene doubles down and kicks her again! The interaction ended with the protestor accusing Mrs. Greene of “helping kids get shot in school.” Greene responded by telling her to go back to her own country.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: AND HERE’S ANOTHER REASON TO ADMIRE KANYE.

Without being ultimately surprised myself, Kanye West has openly admitted to never ‘reading a book.’ He continually compared reading to eating brussel sprouts. His detestation for both eating healthy, and reading are something kids really admire. Kanye continually added about how an engineer, Mike Howe, would only read the first and last sentence of a text. Pumping up how he, and his brother created a vehicle that was featured in G.I. Joe. So, according to Kanye, don’t read, and you’ll be able to create an all terrain vehicle.

BONER CANDIDATE #3: 50 CENT SAYS HE DIDN’T HAVE ANYTHING ENLARGED.

50 Cent is taking a fight to a plastic surgeon, Angela Kogan. 50 went on a trip with Kogan in February of 2020, to help promote the surgeon’s practice. He a picture of his member, and thought nothing of it other than she wanted to use it to show off the company and it’s services. The lawsuit claims she falsely accused 50 of having penis enlargements surgery. He claims he has never had a penis enlargement surgery and expects the settlement money to be in by today.

