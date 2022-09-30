Boner of the Day September 30th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: ENOUGH WITH THE GENDER REVEAL PARTIES

A Brazilian couple is under fire due to a unique way to have a gender reveal party. They decided to dye an entire waterfall blue to announce the reveal of their baby boy to be. The future parents are now under investigation by the local authorities. Local residents believe the couple should be charged with an environmental crime because that area recently went through a drought, and now they’re worried that the water is now contaminated. The legal statement read “The inspection will investigate the environmental damage caused by the material thrown into the water.”

via NY Post

BONER CANDIDATE#2: HE IS A SEXUALLY HARRASSING CREEP WHO STOLE FROM THE POOR. PUT HIM IN JAIL

Brett Farve is a conman. The former NFL Quarterback has allegedly taken money from cancer patients ranging from children, to breast cancer warriors. His charity “Farve 4 Hope” has sent more than $130,000 to his Alma Matter, University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation. Not only that but according to ‘The Athletic’ there as well has been money donated other organizations with the funds typically being under 10k. Many of Farve’s business partners have distanced themselves from him, even though he hasn’t been criminally charged yet.

via TMZ

BONER CANDIDATE #3: WHERE IS THE PORN NATALIE? SHOW US THE PORN

Natalie Cline, a Utah Board of Education member, caused a heated exchange in an Alpine School District meeting. Some even say she broke the Alpine School Board’s meeting rules, by demanding to speak using her position as a Utah Board of Education member as justification for demanding to speak. When Natalie Cline began to speak, it was apparent that her interpretation of Alpine School District’s policy allows their library to distribute porno-grahpic material. She started off with “The bottom line is that Alpine’s proposed library materials policy is full of loopholes, subjectivity, strategic ambiguity,” and then she ended with, “There is no such thing as age-appropriate when it comes to pornography.”

via KSL NewsRadio

