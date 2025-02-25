Boner Of They Day For February 25th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: UTAH; CHARGING BOLDLY INTO THE PAST.

Utah has been arguing over fluoride being in our water since the 1970s. If Cox signs this bill fluoride will be banned for all Utah’s water supplies. If the bill is signed the banned will come into place by May 7th. During Friday evening, Utah Senate approved HB81, which is sponsored by Rep. Stephanie Gricius. The battle of the ban has been going on for five decades. Fluoride is proven to strengthen the teeth and prevent cavities. The Utah Dental Association was among those that spoke out against the bill. Gricius argues that California had found that it could potentially cause cognitive issues. Along with saying that majority of residents should not be allowed to decide whether chemicals should be added to everyone’s drinking water. The Utah Eagle Forum and others rallied to support the bill and succeeded in winning the support of Utah to ban it. Only few areas in Utah actually add fluoride to the water. Such as Salt Lake and Davis countie and Bigham City are just the small handful where voters chose to put fluoridate their water.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WE DON’T WANT YOUR GOD.

Rep. Mark Alford didn’t help well trying to comfort federal workers who have been laid off under President Donald Trump by telling them the reason the lost their jobs is because “God’s plan.” Trump only taking office last month and naming Elon Musk to lead DOGE, which he than has been laying off scores and workers by freezing spending appropriated by Congress. Musk claims that he has “saved” $55 billion, though an analysis by The Washington Post found that this number is wildly inflated. With Musk taking power within the Trump administration and with the mass layoffs voters have be come angry. Alford said during the town hall meeting “Just because you have a government job doesn’t mean it’s a lifetime appointment like a Supreme Court, so I would encourage anyone who finds themselves in this situation to realize that we are going to get this economy turning again. There are jobs available. God has a plan and purpose for your life.” Citizens were upset by yelling “We don’t want your God!” along with “Our God is Christian!”

Read More

!!! Winner !!!

Boner Candidate #3: DEMOCRACY IN ACTION

“Free speech” only applies to those that agree with the new regime. Everyone else will “suffer the consequences,” as told by the Idaho’s Republican town hall, where a woman who did not agree with Saturday’s talking point. She than was dragged out and zip tied by several unidentified men. She screamed for help by saying “This gentleman is assaulting me!” as the men began to pull her out of her chair. Well she was being harassed she yelled “Who the f*** are you!” and kept repeating herself. But not one person answered her question or offered to help. They than proceeded to pull her out of her chair, pushed her to the ground, than zip tied her before carrying her out of the building. While the town hall host Ed Bejarana did nothing but say taunting remarks, “Just look at this. This little girl is afraid to leave. She spoke up and now she doesn’t want to suffer the consequences, That is shameful.” As he spoke he talked in a mimicking tone of his best “little girl” voice. The woman spoke out saying “it was really violent and really traumatic, they had grabbed my wrists. They contorted my body. They lifted me up and dropped me down. My only thought was to maintain my airway. They were forcing me down on the ground. I just wanted to make sure I could still breathe. I was so confused and I didn’t know if I was being arrested by the sheriff’s office of if I was being kidnapped.”

Read More