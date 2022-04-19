Boners for April 19th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THESE ARE OUR BOYS; NOTCH AND JEB

A woman is threatening a divorce because her husband demands that their twin children should be named “Notch” and “Jeb” after the creators of Minecraft.

via Mirror

Boner Candidate #2: LET’S MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL PLACE UGLY, SHALL WE?

Park rangers at Zion National Park have reported an increase in vandalism that includes things like carvings in rocks and graffiti.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: HE FOUND THE EASY TARGETS

Salt Lake City attorney Calvin Curtis will be facing charges after he reportedly stole nearly $13 million from clients that trusted him. Many of his victims were disabled, making them easy to take advantage of.

via KUTV