Boners of the Day For August 7th, 2025

A La Quinta Inn Hotel in Miami, Florida is being criticized for not hiring in-person American staff, but hiring individuals in India to virtually check in guests. The interaction was filmed while a man talked to the employee through the device and the video has racked up around 2 million views. Some of the responses to this were “Damn, that’s wild. Gotta keep it local, fam.”, “This is beyond ridiculous.” and “The reason for a desk is like having a doorman in an apartment building — security, I wouldn’t feel safe in a hotel with a staff this lean. There is no authority; it’s like a bus stop.”



Vice President JD Vance has made the decision to raise the water levels of an Ohio River for his families boating trip. The official request was made through by the United States Secret Service in support of the safety of Vance’s Security team. Vance’s family was seen going down the river by the locals of the area and some claim to have seen Secret Service agents. The Saturday post stated “Bridge and traffic were disrupted in Milford because someone wanted to canoe down the Little Miami River this morning.”

Previous Miss United States beauty pageant winner, Lindsey Langston, has claimed that a MAGA Republican has threatened to leak sexual videos of her following the end of their 3 year relationship. Langston has filled a police report against the politician in July and claims that he continued to contact her through various means and threatened that he would “go after” any future romantic partners.

