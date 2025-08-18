Boners of the Day From August 18th, 2025

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S FOR THE GOOD OF THE C0UNTRY

Representative Ralph Norman recognized that because of Presidents Trumps Tariffs, prices have gone up, yet he states that its “for the good of the country.” The tariffs took effect a few weeks ago after many delays. Norman stated, “I think a lot of people are seeing higher prices, Our family’s in the construction business, and we get a lot of our timber from Canada and other countries. Yes, it’s higher. Steel prices are up, but it’s for the good of the country.” Norman also stated, “Should we expect high prices for a short time? Yes, But overall, we couldn’t keep going the way we were going… That’s why this president is doing such a good job.”

Boner Candidate #2: I THINK SUPERMAN IS DRUNK

Democrats are encouraging that South Carolina Governor Candidate Mullins McLeod should drop out when an arrest video of him resurfaced. In May 14, the South Carolina lawyer was arrested after walking around in only his underwear and going on a drunken rant. McLeod yelled about previous president Barack Obama, current President Donald Trump and his so-called “brothers in Compton.” When McLeod was being placed in cuffs, he went on about referring himself as god and superman. The chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party stated on social media post, “After reviewing the transcript of the dash cam footage from his recent arrest, it is clear that Mr. McLeod is navigating profound challenges and should focus on his mental and emotional well-being instead of a campaign for governor. We offer him compassion and pray he finds the support he needs.”

Boner Candidate #3: THE JESTER IS UPSET

Florida Jester, Anthony Marzola, has been sent to court after threatening a landscaper, Brian Hanson, with a dagger. Hanson was mowing his lawn when approached by Marzola, who was in full jester attire. Marzola complained about the noise by the lawnmower and then approached his car and grabbed a 12 inch dagger. Marzola waved and pointed the dagger at Hanson yelling and complaining that Hanson cannot be mowing the lawn. Marzola has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bond at $15,000. He is also been ordered to have no contact with Hanson any further.

