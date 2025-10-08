Boners of the Day From October 8th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: HEAVY ‘D’ IS IN DEEP. (OH, AND THE DIESEL BROTHERS? NOT REALLY BROTHERS.)

David “Heavy D” Sparks, a star of Diesel Brothers, was arrested on October 7, 2023, after a federal judge issued a bench warrant for contempt of court in a 2017 environmental lawsuit. The case, filed by Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, accuses Sparks and his company of violating the Clean Air Act by selling auto parts that override emissions controls on diesel vehicles. Sparks’ attorney clarified that the arrest was related to a civil matter over attorney’s fees, not a criminal charge, and Sparks is expected to be released soon.

Boner Candidate #2: HE BOUGHT A GUN AND A BUTCHER KIT.

33 year old Jordan Blake Gomez was charged with felony wanton destruction of livestock after traveling to Duchesne County and fatally shooting a llama that had recently given birth. According to police, Gomez told a relative he bought a gun and butcher kit before arriving, and claimed he acted because he was “having a hard time” following personal struggles. Deputies arrested him after finding the dead llama in his truck and learning he is a disabled veteran reportedly dealing with PTSD.

Boner Candidate #3: WELL….HE CAN BE A GOOD PERSON; CAN BE.

A Kentucky man, Stephan Marcum, was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening after displaying fake body bags labeled with the names of local government officials outside his home. The Halloween display, which many residents found disturbing and threatening, was reported by a local prosecutor and later seized by Kentucky State Police as evidence. Community leaders, including Powell County Judge Executive Eddie Barnes, expressed shock and concern, calling the display “deeply inappropriate.” Experts noted that while free speech is protected, threats or violent imagery, especially in today’s tense political climate, may fall outside First Amendment protections. The incident highlights growing concerns about how political anger is manifesting in increasingly aggressive and alarming ways, even in small-town America.

