Bill Frost on TV for May 16th, 2022

Angelyne (New Series, Tuesday May 19, Peacock)
The G Word with Adam Conover (New Series, Thursday May 19, Netflix)
The Valet (Movie, Friday May 20, Hulu)
Night Sky (New Series, Friday May 20, Prime Video)
Now & Then (New Series, Friday May 20, Apple TV+)
George Carlin’s American Dream (Documentary, Friday May 20, HBO/HBO Max)
The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks (Documentary, Friday May 20, Prime Video)
Love, Death + Robots (Season 3, Friday May 20, Netflix)
