Bill Frost on TV for May 16th, 2022

Angelyne (New Series, Tuesday May 19, Peacock)

The G Word with Adam Conover (New Series, Thursday May 19, Netflix)

The Valet (Movie, Friday May 20, Hulu)

Night Sky (New Series, Friday May 20, Prime Video)

Now & Then (New Series, Friday May 20, Apple TV+)

George Carlin’s American Dream (Documentary, Friday May 20, HBO/HBO Max)

The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks (Documentary, Friday May 20, Prime Video)

Love, Death + Robots (Season 3, Friday May 20, Netflix)

