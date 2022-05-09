Bill Frost on TV for May 9th, 2022

Breeders (Season 3, Monday May 9, FX/Hulu)
Candy (New Series, Monday May 9, Hulu)
Workin’ Moms (Season 6, Tuesday May 10, Netflix)
Operation Mincemeat (Movie, Wednesday May 11, Netflix)
Hacks (Season 2, Thursday May 12, HBO Max)
Firestarter (Movie, Friday May 13, Peacock)
Senior Year (Movie, Friday May 13, Netflix)
The Essex Serpent (New Series, Friday May 13, Apple TV+)
The Lincoln Lawyer (New Series, Friday May 13, Netflix)
The Kids In the Hall (Series Return, Friday May 13, Prime Video)
The Time Traveler’s Wife (New Series, Sunday May 15, HBO/HBO Max)
