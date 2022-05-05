Boner of the Day for April 5th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: AND THEN THERE’S THE NUDE THRUSTING VIDEO.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn has responded to a viral video that depicts him in a gay porn video. by saying that “blackmail won’t win.”

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT IN GOD’S NAME HAPPENED TO LARA LOGAN?

Fox Nation’s Lara Logan heavily suggested that evolution was a complete hoax created by the Jews.

via Rolling Stone

Boner Candidate #3: MY NAME WAS ON THE CHECKS.

A woman in Florida is being charged for stealing over $10,000 meant for some Boy Scout’s trip to Europe.

via The New York Post