Boner of the Day for August 1st, 2022

Republican nominee for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, hosted multiple radio shows spouting 9/11 conspiracy theories.

via CNN

Thomas Caldwell, the alleged leader of the Oath Keepers was found with a ‘death list’ that included the names of multiple election poll workers.

via The Huffington Post

Both the Utah Legislature, and the Attorney General’s office in Utah have requested that Utah Courts ‘stand down’ while we wait on the Supreme Ruling of ‘independent state legislature theory.’ Depending on the ruling, this could cause cataclysmic damage to local, and federal democracy.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

