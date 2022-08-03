Boner of the Day for August 3rd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THERE WAS ONE PROBLEM WITH HER REVENGE SCHEME.

A woman set fire to the wrong house in an attempt to get back at her ex boyfriend.

via The Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: SHE TOOK THE REMOTE AND THE CABLE BOX AND I COULDN’T SEE MYSELF ON TV.

Rudy Giuliani’s wife Judith is demanding that he pay her $262,000 for their divorce, and at one point stole the cable box and remote so that Rudy Giuliani ‘couldn’t watch himself on TV.’

via Page Six

Boner Candidate #3: HE DID GET THE DAY OFF.

In order to avoid going to work, a man in Georgia called in a bomb threat.

via WSB-TV

