Boner of the Day for August 5th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: UNFORTUNATELY THIS IS ALL TOO COMMON

Utah State senator Gene Davis is being suspended after he sexually harassed an intern working under him.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: ORBAN ORBAN HE’S OUR MAN. IF VICTOR CANT STOP THE MIXING OF THE RACES TO ACHIEVE A WHITE AND PURE SOCIETY NO ONE CAN

Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, ranted about ‘race-mixing’ during his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.

via The New York Times

Boner Candidate #3: STEALING FROM THE DEAD

A man in Florida is being shared for the theft of 125 memorial vases from a cemetery, that he had planned to sell as scrap metal.

via The New York Post

