Boner of the Day for August 9th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: SOMETIMES IT JUST DOESN’T PAY TO BE A GOOD SAMARITAN
A Utah man fired shots at a family after they tried to help him get his truck out of the mud.
Boner Candidate #2: I THOUGHT IT WAS LEGAL NOW. IT IS LEGAL, I’M PRETTY SURE.
A man in Florida attempted to tell cops that he was able to smoke meth, because he thought that it had been legalized.
Boner Candidate #3: HEY SONNY, CAN YOU BREAK A HUNDRED?
A man in Washington asked a young boy for change after he used a phony $100 bill at his lemonade stand.