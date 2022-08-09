Boner of the Day for August 9th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: SOMETIMES IT JUST DOESN’T PAY TO BE A GOOD SAMARITAN

A Utah man fired shots at a family after they tried to help him get his truck out of the mud.

via KSL

Boner Candidate #2: I THOUGHT IT WAS LEGAL NOW. IT IS LEGAL, I’M PRETTY SURE.

A man in Florida attempted to tell cops that he was able to smoke meth, because he thought that it had been legalized.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #3: HEY SONNY, CAN YOU BREAK A HUNDRED?

A man in Washington asked a young boy for change after he used a phony $100 bill at his lemonade stand.

via The New York Post

Download X96's App