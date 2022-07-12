Boner of the Day for July 12th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THE TREES MAKE IT A BEAUTIFUL PLACE FOR A CAMPGROUND. NOW CUT THEM DOWN SO WE CAN HAVE A CAMPGROUND.

On Thursday, July 7th, Utah State Parks plan to cut down and remove 10 black willow trees at Soldier Hollow, despite the campground being chosen for it’s proximity to the very same trees.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: IF YOU BELIEVE THE FETUS IS A PERSON, THEN IT SHOULD COUNT AS AN HOV LANE PASSENGER.

After Roe vs. Wade was overturned, a pregnant woman in Texas got pulled over and fined by a police officer in the HOV lane. She claimed that her fetus was declared a person by the supreme court, and therefore she had the right to drive in the HOV lane. The officer ticketed her anyway.

via Deseret News

Boner Candidate #3: I BET IT WAS A GREAT SHOT THOUGH.

An American tourist tripped while taking a selfie, and fell into Mount Vesuvius, the volcano that destroyed Pompeii 2,000 years ago.

via Newser

Download X96's App