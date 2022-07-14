Boners

Boner of the Day for July 14th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1:  IT WILL ALL BE CLEAR WHEN I TELL YOU WHY HE DID IT

In her new memoir, Rep. Lauren Boebert explains why her husband was arrested for flashing a woman at a bowling alley in 2004.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: WHITE PRIVILEGE CARD? NOW THAT’S FUNNY.

After being pulled over by a cop, the woman used a ‘white privilege card’ because she couldn’t find her driver’s license.

via Anchorage Daily News

Boner Candidate #3: THIS IS BEYOND DISGUSTING

Indiana’s own Republican attorney general, Todd Rokita, announced plans to pursue the doctor that helped a ten-year-old rape victim get a an abortion by crossing state lines after Roe vs Wade was overturned, despite the operation possibly saving her life.

via Yahoo News

