Boner of the Day for July 18th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: I HAD A BEER WHILE THE KIDS WAS AT THE ZOO.

A Wisconsin bus driver is under arrest for driving a bus of middle school students to and from the zoo while drunk.

via Huffington Post

Boner Candidate #2: THERE IS NO EXPLANATION FOR THIS SUB-HUMAN BEHAVIOUR.

Two men in Tennessee are being accused of vandalizing over 150 headstones, causing tens of thousands in damages.

via CNN

Boner Candidate #3: THERE’S YOUR ELECTION FRAUD.

Rep. Lee Zeldin is facing accusations of fraud after The New York State Board of Elections removed 12,868 of the 52,096 signatures for being forged.

via The Huffington Post

Download X96's App