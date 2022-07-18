Boner of the Day for July 18th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: I HAD A BEER WHILE THE KIDS WAS AT THE ZOO.
A Wisconsin bus driver is under arrest for driving a bus of middle school students to and from the zoo while drunk.
Boner Candidate #2: THERE IS NO EXPLANATION FOR THIS SUB-HUMAN BEHAVIOUR.
Two men in Tennessee are being accused of vandalizing over 150 headstones, causing tens of thousands in damages.
Boner Candidate #3: THERE’S YOUR ELECTION FRAUD.
Rep. Lee Zeldin is facing accusations of fraud after The New York State Board of Elections removed 12,868 of the 52,096 signatures for being forged.