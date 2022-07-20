Boner of the Day for July 20th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: IT APPEARS THAT TYLER PERRY’S MEDIA HAS ROBBED A BANK

A man in Georgia attempted to conceal his identity during a bank robbery by dressing up as an elderly woman.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: WHICH IS IT JESSE; A HOAX OR A HORRIBLE CRIME THAT YOU HELPED SOLVE?

After a 10 year old was raped, and traveled to Indiana for an abortion, Fox News host Jesse Watters claimed that it was a left-wing hoax. But when the rapist was arrested, he took the opportunity to spread hate about undocumented immigrants.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #3: AN UMBRELLA AT THE BEACH? WE CAN’T HAVE THAT.

A man in Bellaire Florida was fined for $116 because he brought an umbrella to the beach.

via Fox News

