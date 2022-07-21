Boner of the Day for July 21st, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THEY WANT MY SPERM TO IMPREGNATE HIGH CALL WOMEN AND I SAID, ‘WHY NOT?’
The 76 year old father of Elon Musk, Errol Musk, is offering to donate his sperm to ‘high class women.’
Boner Candidate #2: THEY NEEDED TO SAY, ‘WE’RE SORRY. WE’LL STOP DOING IT.’
The U.S. singer Angel Blue announced that she won’t be preforming “La Traviata” do to the use of blackface on stage.
Boner Candidate #3: ELVIS HAD BLACK FRIENDS.
During an interview about Elvis Presly’s legacy, his former wife Priscilla Presley claimed that ‘he’s not racist because he had black friends.’