Boner of the Day for July 26th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: YOU KNOW YOU JUST DON’T EXPECT THAT KIND OF THING AT THE WALMART

A Walmart pharmacist from West Helena Arkansas lost his job after calling a customer a ‘demon,’ threatening to kill hem, and then throwing things around the pharmacy and then the store in a violent episode.

via WREG

Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS, OF COURSE, BAD

A robot broke a 7-year old’s finger during a chess match in Russia. Sergey Lazarev of the Moscow Chess Federation said: “This is, of course, bad.”

via Newser

Boner Candidate #3: THINK OF IT AS EXTRA PROTEIN

A flight attendant in Turkey discovered a severed snake head in one of their in-flight meals.

via The New York Post

