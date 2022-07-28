Boner of the Day for July 28th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WE WAS TAKIN’ HIM TO THE DEER HOSPITAL

Two men were found with an endangered Key deer in the back of their car. They claimed that they were going to take the deer to a veterinarian, but their story didn’t add up.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: THEY’RE INSECURE BECAUSE THEY ARE, WELL, NOT PRETTY LIKE THE REST OF US.

In an interview with host Vanessa Lachey about ‘Love is Blind,’ she said that the show doesn’t properly reflect body diversity because contestants are too insecure to make it past the ‘pods’ stage of the casting process.

via Buzzfeed

Boner Candidate #3: SORRY ABOUT THE WATER SHOOTING OUT OF YOUR TOILET

Sewer maintenance in Johnston Iowa is resulting in water sputter out of resident’s toilets.

via UPI

