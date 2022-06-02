Boner of the Day for June 2nd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THE DEPP VERDICT IS ‘FUELING ME’

After Johnny Depp’s victory over Amber Heard, Kyle Rittenhouse said on Twitter that he’s ‘fueled’ to sue the media regarding his own defamation.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: OF COURSE YOU WANT BILLY LONG FOR SENATE.

Rep. Billy Long, who is running for senate, has claimed that abortion is to blame for gun violence, and mass shootings.

via The Huffington Post

Boner Candidate #3: JARRED FARTS AND BOOB SWEAT

90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto’s boob-sweat selling business was recently shut down by a bear that ventured onto her property.

via TMZ