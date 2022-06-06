Boner of the Day for June 6th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THE MUSEUM CONCEDED IT WAS A BAD IDEA

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis invited people to a “Juneteenth Jamboree” event, but they conceded when they were called out for their watermelon salad which only perpetuates racist stereotypes.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: THEY CALL HIM A CUTESERVATIVE AND IT MAKES ME WANT TO PUKE.

Kyle Rittenhouse was brought on stage of Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit, where he was called “the kind of man you should want to be attracted to.”

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #3: KING DONALD IN EVERY CITY.

Twice impeached, former president Donald Trump wants every school in America to carry a book written by one of his former administration members. The book is called “King Donald.”

via MSN