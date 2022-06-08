Boner of the Day for June 8th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: YOU GOTTA START MAKING BABIES RIGHT NOW.

Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit featured Benny Johnson lecturing underage girls by telling them that they have to have more babies to make more Americans, and that they need to be subservient to men.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: OH, WE CHARGE EXTRA FOR THOSE.

An American Airlines passenger reportedly found ‘small, live bugs’ in his first class meal.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: ARE THEY REALLY PERVERTED ADULTS? AND WHAT DOES IT MEAN… SEXUALIZING KIDS?

Texas’ State Rep. Bryan Slaton announced his plans to introduce a new bill which would prevent minors from watching drag shows. After a pride drag show from over the weekend, Slaton said: “The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children.”

via NBC News