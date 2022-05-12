Boners

Boner of the Day for May 12th, 2022

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: OH, WE ALL MAKE MISTAKES

During a press conference Greg Norman spoke about the brutal murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and he said: “We’ve all made mistakes.”

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: HIS NAME DOOMED HIM TO BE A FAILURE.

A drunk man named “shmuck” tried to get his car out of a ditch using a forklift.

via My State Line

Boner Candidate #3: 200 MILLION YEARS OLD; PRICELESS… LET’S TAKE ‘EM

A reward of $1,000 was put up by the Capital Reef National Park for the return of stolen fossils dating back to the Triassic Period.

via NBC

