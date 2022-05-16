Boner of the Day for May 16th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WADDA YA MEAN INAPROPRIATE?

A pastor proposed to a grieving woman during her father’s funeral, just next to her father’s coffin.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: LET’S LOOK AT A PREGNACY AFTER RAPE AS AN ‘OPPORTUNITY.’

Ohio’s Rep. Jean Schmidt said that ‘pregnancy is an opportunity to make a productive human being,’ in reference to a 13 year old girl who was raped and who has no other choice but to give birth.

via MSNBC

Boner Candidate #3: IT WAS A PRETTY SWEET WAY TO BURGLE… UNTIL IT WASN’T.

A former Sheriff’s Deputy in Arizona stole thousands of dollars worth of gifts from 11 different weddings. He said that he was going through a divorce.

via The New York Post