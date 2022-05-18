Boner of the Day for May 18th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WELL, THE TANK WAS FULL.

A Texas man visiting Florida was arrested after he was caught pumping gas directly into the bed of his truck.

via WFTV 9

Boner Candidate #2: IT DOESNT SEEM TO ME THAT NEEDS AN AMBULANCE.

a 17 year old high school student was showing signs of a stroke when the school nurse chose to call his wheelchair bound mother instead of 911.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #3: DAMN RIGHT I RUN OVER HIM. AND THEN I RUN OVER HIM AGAIN

A woman and her boyfriend in Taylorsville drove over someone twice during a drug deal.

via Fox 13