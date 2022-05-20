Boners

Boner of the Day for May 20th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WELL, I THINK SHE WAS JUST BEING PRACTICAL.

OnlyFans model Vvs Diamond took off her panties and swung them around in their air while she was drunk on a plane.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: I CAN DO WHAT I WANT BECAUSE TRUMP GAVE ME A PARDON.

Florida man Alexander Leszczynski attempted to seize multiple properties worth over $300 million in total by using a fabricated charity. After his accounts were frozen, he created a fake pardon from former president Donald Trump.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: SHE GOT MAD AT ME AND SHE HUNG UP

A 911 dispatcher reportedly hung up on a woman calling during the Buffalo shooting because the woman was whispering as to not attract the attention of an active shooter.

via National Post

