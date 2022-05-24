Boner of the Day for May 24th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: LOOK, SHE WAS NOT GONNA LIVE LONG ENOUGH TO USE ALL THAT MONEY ANYWAY

A woman in Florida pretended to be an elderly cancer patient’s daughter so that she could manipulate her into signing away over $437,000.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: AW COME ON PEOPLE. WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU ALL?

A girl in Ogden High School was attacked by another group of students who left her with a concussion.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: ANOTHER INSURANCE NIGHTMARE

A woman who received treatment at a hospital for a car accident was told that she’d only need to pay about $1,337, but she was charged over $229,000 all because the hospital claimed that they ‘misread’ her insurance card.

via The New York Times