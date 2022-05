Boner Candidate #1: WHADDA YA MEAN I OVER REACTED?

A landscaper in Florida blew up one of his clients’ mailboxes because his client wasn’t home to pay him.

via Click Orlando

Boner Candidate #2: THE CHARGE IS ILLEGAL TRANSPORTATION OF A HOUSE.

A man damaged signs, mailboxes and powerlines during his illegal transportation of his house.

via CDL Life

Boner Candidate #3: I DON’T THINK THE DOG DID IT HIMSELF

A man is accused of smearing dog poop all over the front door, and door handle of their neighbor before he moved away.

via The New York Post